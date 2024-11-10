Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Craig A. Lampo Sells 300,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $21,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,764,380.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $73.87 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

