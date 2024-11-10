Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $4.56

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

