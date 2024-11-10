Analyzing Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) & Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 6.78% 16.17% 6.10% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

94.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Verint Systems and Canna-Global Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $915.10 million 1.65 $38.61 million $0.67 36.34 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verint Systems and Canna-Global Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Verint Systems presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.37%. Given Verint Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

