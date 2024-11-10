Andrew Alcock Sells 200,000 Shares of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alcock sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$67.00 ($44.37), for a total value of A$13,400,000.00 ($8,874,172.19).
Andrew Alcock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Andrew Alcock acquired 33,558 shares of HUB24 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$70.23 ($46.51) per share, with a total value of A$2,356,778.34 ($1,560,780.36).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.
HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.
