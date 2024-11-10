APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 131.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,593,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,092,000 after purchasing an additional 767,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,865,000 after buying an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $38.27.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

