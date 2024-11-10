AppLovin’s (APP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $290.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $292.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

