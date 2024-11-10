Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AQST. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

AQST stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.82. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 923,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

