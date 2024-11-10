Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $431.02, but opened at $406.46. Arista Networks shares last traded at $406.96, with a volume of 1,629,912 shares.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Specifically, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.36, for a total transaction of $8,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,647.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.39, for a total transaction of $330,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,252.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.18, for a total transaction of $786,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,671,868.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Arista Networks Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.60 and a 200 day moving average of $344.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks shares are set to split on Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after buying an additional 872,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.