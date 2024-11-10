ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $159.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

ARM Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $147.48 on Thursday. ARM has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 16.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

