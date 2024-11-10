ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Evercore ISI

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

ARM Stock Down 2.1 %

ARM opened at $147.48 on Thursday. ARM has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 245.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ARM by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

