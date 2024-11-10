Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

