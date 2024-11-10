Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Westlake alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Capital World Investors raised its position in Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after buying an additional 183,666 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in Westlake by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 223,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,154,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westlake from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $162.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.