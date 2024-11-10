Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 803 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $46,280,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 903,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 702,760 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 306,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 214,031 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

