AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 1,903,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,528,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.