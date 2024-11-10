Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

