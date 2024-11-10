Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.54.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

