Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 818.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
