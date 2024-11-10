Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $181.83 and last traded at $183.50. 3,454,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,736,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

