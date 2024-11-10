Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after buying an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $203,933.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,207.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $203,933.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,207.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $43,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,093 shares of company stock worth $3,042,389. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

