Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.