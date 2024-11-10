Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 537 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,857,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $5,600,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $7,388,000.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.13.

Shares of BFAM opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.29 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

