Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 70 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,809,826.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $761.30 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $480.43 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $881.04 and a 200-day moving average of $829.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

