Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $11,383,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,383,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,749,556. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

