Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 1,361 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

