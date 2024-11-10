Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 725 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 725 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 189,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 45.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

