Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 7,831 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Playtika alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PLTK. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.31 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The firm had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.