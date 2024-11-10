Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $54,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.19.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

