Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $68,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,621,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Duolingo by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.84 and a 200-day moving average of $221.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $330.61.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,490,787.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

