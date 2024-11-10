Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $70,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3,009.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at $196,390.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

