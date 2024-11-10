Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $57,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 509,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 25.7% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 14.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.