Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $60,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ResMed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 211.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in ResMed by 327.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,260 shares of company stock worth $14,887,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day moving average is $222.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

