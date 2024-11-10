Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $65,000 Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $132,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

