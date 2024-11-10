Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. LSV Asset Management increased its position in State Street by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 634,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,238,000 after purchasing an additional 479,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 443.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $94.78 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

