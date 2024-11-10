Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 1,343 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

