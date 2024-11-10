Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,556,000 after buying an additional 67,425 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,835,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,008,000 after buying an additional 136,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 1,246,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,829,000 after buying an additional 103,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,056,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

NYSE HXL opened at $61.70 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

