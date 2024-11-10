Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 423,620 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,368,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 154,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000.

Shares of RSPT opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

