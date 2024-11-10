Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 10,947 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 3.37% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $819,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $6.80 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83.

