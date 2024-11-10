Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 2,358 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,062 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,455,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,761. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

