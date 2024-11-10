Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $8,902,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 199.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $7,823,000.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $159.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

