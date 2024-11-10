Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on S. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,019,965. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,019,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.2 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

