Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Patrick Pacious Sells 26,816 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $3,880,007.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,551,123.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Pacious also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $149.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

