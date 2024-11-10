Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Sells $31,152,000.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.4 %

CHD opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.