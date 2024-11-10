Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Reduced by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ciena alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $568,123. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 2.3 %

Ciena stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $72.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.