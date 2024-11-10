Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 91.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $68.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

