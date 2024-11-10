Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,873 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $336,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 226.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $137.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

