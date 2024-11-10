Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 352 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

