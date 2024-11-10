Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,190 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in UMH Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMH. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

