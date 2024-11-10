Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.52 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.