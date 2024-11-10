Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $498,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $157.07 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,570.70 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 198.02%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

