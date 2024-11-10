Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
