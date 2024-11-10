Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.